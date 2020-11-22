  • Download mobile app
22 Nov 2020
Coimbatore

Video of a friendly mare and cat in a tribal hamlet goes viral

Covai Post Network

November 22, 2020

A video where a man and a domesticated cat drink milk from the same cup in a tribal hamlet near Pollachi is going viral on WhatsApp.

There are about 50 tribal families residing near the forest fringes at Parambikulam near Pollachi where the wild from the forest like deer peacock and rabbits come out of the fringes in search of food and water and get friendly with t. the tribals in the area.

In one such incident a wild mare that came in search of food to the tribal hamlets found a friendly house , befriended the family and chose to stay there. As the family had already domesticated a cat, they were worried that the cat would harm the mare. But fortunately, the cat and the mare got friendly to each other and the cat was found playing with the mare, even as it started living in the house.

The cat was called Semmin and the mare was christened as Mottu. The mare from the wild started sleeping with the family and also shared food from the same plate. A video where the cat and the wild mare are seen to be drinking milk from the same plate is going viral on social media.

