  • Download mobile app
04 Jun 2020, Edition - 1787, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India far away from Covid-19 peak: ICMR
  • Amid turmoil in US, Trump calls Modi to invite him for G7 summit
  • Landfall in Maharashtra’s Alibaug today afternoon
Travel

Coimbatore

Video of tenants threatening house owner with sickle goes viral in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 4, 2020

Coimbatore : A tenant threatening the 85-year old house owners with sickle for seeking rent has gone viral in the social media.

According to residents, one Jaya, along with her son and mother had taken a house in Kalki Street in Rathinapuri in the city for rent in January.

They were in search of another house with better facility. However, due to the lock down, Jaya was not able to get another house and continued to remain in the house for which she had paid Rs.10,000 advance as against demanded Rs.20,000 and Rs.5,500 rent.

The house owner Maria Prakasam had gone to Jaya seeking rent. However, Jaya and family threatened her with sickle and refused to give
advance balance and rent, the video of which has gone viral in the social media. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿