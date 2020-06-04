Video of tenants threatening house owner with sickle goes viral in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A tenant threatening the 85-year old house owners with sickle for seeking rent has gone viral in the social media.

According to residents, one Jaya, along with her son and mother had taken a house in Kalki Street in Rathinapuri in the city for rent in January.

They were in search of another house with better facility. However, due to the lock down, Jaya was not able to get another house and continued to remain in the house for which she had paid Rs.10,000 advance as against demanded Rs.20,000 and Rs.5,500 rent.

The house owner Maria Prakasam had gone to Jaya seeking rent. However, Jaya and family threatened her with sickle and refused to give

advance balance and rent, the video of which has gone viral in the social media.