Villagers throng actress’ house in a village in Nilgiris district

Ooty : Throwing to the winds the restrictions of lock down and social distancing, hundreds of villagers near Kothagiri, some 25 KMs from here are thronging the house of Tamil Actress Sai Pallavi to have her glimpse.

The actress had come to her house in Anaikatti four days ago.

Hearing the news, a large number of people are thronging the house for the last two days, to take photographs and selfies with her.

A medical team had reportedly gone to her house and checked her health, police said.

The house being on the roadside, it has become for the villagers, mostly Badagas, easy to meet her, who had acted in many Tamil films, including Mari-2.