13 Aug 2019, Edition - 1491, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Villagers want authorities to remove dead wild boars from river

Covai Post Network

August 13, 2019

Coimbatore : Expressing fear of outbreak of disease, villagers in Thondamuthur on the outskirts today urged the authorities to remove the carcasses of boars floating in Noyyal river in their area.

The villagers said that they noticed decomposed bodies of 10 boars in the river, which emanates foul smell and if left alone, it could lead to outbreak of disease.

In view of this, they demanded that the concerned authorities come and clear the animals, as it may transmit disease through water which is entering the houses and agricultural fields.

The bodies could be a disease carriers, they feared.

