Vi’s New Rs368 and Rs 369 Monthly Recharges Offer Sun NXT & SonyLIV Subscriptionand 2GB Daily data

Coimbatore – Vi has introduced two entertainment loadedmonthly recharges, to provide a binge worthy,and entertainment-filled experience for prepaid users across the country. These plans come with 1 month validity provide unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, OTT benefit, and 2GB daily data.

Vi’s Rs 368rechargeoffers prepaid users subscription to SunNXT on TV and Mobile, allowing them to indulge in some of the best and widest choice of regional movies, TV shows, music videos in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bangla. The SunNXT subscription is over and above Daily 2GB data + unlimited calls + 100 SMS per day. The validity of telco and non-telco benefits is 30 days.

Sun NXT, with 4000+ movie titles, 10,000+ hours of Video on Demand content and 33 Live TV channels, has been the go-to App for regional entertainment seekers.Lovers of South Indian content can choose from Sun NXT’s comprehensive portfolio of latestblockbusters like Raangi, Laththti Charge, Bagheera, Mahaveeryar, Thiruchitrambalam, Abbara, Annaatthe, Beast, Doctor to popular TV shows like EthirNeechal, Sundari, Premas Rang Yave, VontariGulabi, Kaliveedu, Kanalpoovu, Radhika and more.

On the other hand, Vi’s Rs 369 recharge gives prepaid customers 30-day access to SonyLIV’s huge library of binge-worthy content and LIVE sporting action via Mobile, besides Daily 2GB data + unlimited calls + 100 SMS per day.

With this recharge, Vi users can binge Sony LIV’s popular originals, movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both Mobile. From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Rocket Boys, Gullak; regional content like GargiSalute, Kaanekkaane, ShantitKranti and James; and international shows such as The Good Doctor, Accused, Lucky Hank, A Discovery of Witches and Oscar winning films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale, SonyLIV features a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests.

Truly providing an unlimited data experience, Vi’s new Rs 368 and Rs 369 portfolio includes other unique benefits such as Weekend Data Rollover up to 200GB and Night Time Unlimited Data from 12am – 6am, at no extra cost.

The recharge plans additionally offers VIP subscription of Vi MTV app.Users can accessrich content library through Vi Movies & TVApp (Vi MTV) and Vi App. Vi MTV offers access to 450+ live TV channels, popular live news channels and access to premium OTT platforms like Shemaroo, Lionsgate, ZEE5, Atrangii, Hungama Play, Discovery, and more.