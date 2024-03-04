VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, Shankar Mahadevan, GurdasMaan To Grace Isha Mahashivratri 2024 At Sadhguru’s Ashram

Covai Post Network

Viewed by over 140 million people, Isha Mahashivratri in front of the iconic face of Adiyogi in Tamil Nadu has earned the place to be the most-awaited annual event in the country. This year too, the night-long celebrations will see immersive meditations guided by Sadhguru, celebratory music and enthralling dance performances. The grand spectacle will be broadcast from 8 March, 6 pm to 9 March, 6 am in 22 languages worldwide on Sadhguru’s YouTube channels and major media networks.

Sadhguru, who will guide a LIVE and online audience through powerful midnight and Brahma Muhurutam meditations, emphasizes on the importance of keeping one’s spine erect on the “grand night of Shiva”.

“The significance of the day is that there is an upward movement of energy in the human body. So this night, we want to spend awake, aware, with our spines erect so that whatever sadhana we are doing, there is a great assistance from nature,” says Sadhguru.

On #Mahashivratri, there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system. Whether one is Knowledgeable or Ignorant, a Saint or a Sinner, a Seer or a Rogue, by staying awake and alert, one can take steps towards Fulfilment on this night of Immense Possibilities. – Sg pic.twitter.com/lILWOsN09S — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 18, 2023

The event, which will see tens of thousands of people from all walks of life, will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the stage will see captivating performances from renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan, GurdasMaan, PawandeepRajan, Rathijith Bhattacharjee, Mahalingam, MooralalMarwada, rappers like Brodha V, Paradox, MC Heam, Dharavi project; French musicians, Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti.

The festivities will kick off with the PanchaBhuta Aradhana at Dhyanalinga, a potent yogic process of elemental cleansing, followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, Sadhguru’s discourse, explosive meditations, and the spectacular Adiyogi DivyaDarshanam, a powerful visual journey depicting the origin of yoga.

In recent years, Isha Mahashivratri celebration has consistently shattered streaming records. In 2022, the Mahashivratri live stream surpassed viewership numbers for both the Super Bowl and the Grammys. In 2023, with a staggering 140 million LIVE viewership, Isha Mahashivratri emerged as the largest and most-watched spiritual festival globally. 2024 promises to be even grander with PVR INOX, a chain of multiplexes in India, creating history by tying up with the Isha Mahashivratri to stream the 12-hour celebrations LIVE on select big screens across the country for the first time.

To make it a truly immersive, spiritual experience for the seekers across the world, Rudraksha Diksha, In The Grace of Yoga program, Yaksha Festival, MahaAnnadanam, and Mahashivratri& Shivanga sadhana are being offered to enhance one’s well-being.