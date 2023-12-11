Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers brings in exclusive collections for Tiruppur customers

Covai Post Network

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, South India’s heirloom jewellery brand, is organizing an exhibition on December 13th and 14th from 11am to 8pm at Fortune Park, Pheonix 1 & 2, Velampalayam, Tiruppur. Select products to be displayed include exclusively-designed gold and stone ornaments, attractive silverware and eye-catching trendy jewelry.

Speaking about the exhibition Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers said, “This is the second exhibition to be held in the Knitwear capital of India within a span of seven months. The love and response have been overwhelming, and we feel compelled to showcase our best-in-class products to the people here.

VBJ, as a brand wishes to reach out to each segment and each region. I am sure our customers in and around the city will visit the exhibition and get the first-hand experience of our intricately designed products.” The exhibition will be open through out the day starting from 11am to 8pm. VBJ staff will be available to explain the nuances of each product. This exhibition will especially impress people interested in traditional jewellery.

The diverse collection in wedding jewellery includes classic Lakshmi motifs and peacock-themed products. Tiruppur patrons can witness a wide array of the finest jewels, including necklaces, earrings ensembled with divine symbols, drops, nose pins, offering customers a perfect blend of tradition and sophistication.