Walkathon on diabetes awareness in Coimbatore organised by Coimbatore Chapter of Indian Medical Association & Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital in Association with Rotary Clubs

Coimbatore : In a joint initiative, the Coimbatore Chapter of Indian Medical Association & Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital in Association with Rotary Clubs organised for an walkathon today to create awareness on diabetes.

Dr Balamurugan, Chief Diabetology of Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital said, “Every year November 14 is observed as diabetes awareness day. The event is conducted in memory of the birth anniversary of scientists Sir Frederick G Banting and Charles H Best, who developed insulin which was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The awareness walkathon was conducted at Nehru stadium at 8 am in the presence of representatives from IMA, Rotary Club and Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital.

Joint Director, Health services Dr Chandra flagged off the event with Rotary District Governor 3201 zone 5 Mayilsamy and Coimbatore branch of IMA president Dr N Sathyan. Over 500 participants including college students, diabetic affected persons, doctors from Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital, nurses, staff, Rotary club members besides doctors from the IMA Coimbatore branch were part of the event.

The walkathon commenced from Nehru stadium and waded through Park Gate and reached Kovai Diabetes Speciality Centre and Hospital via Ram Nagar Vivekananda Road.

The burden of diabetes is high and increasing globally, and in developing economies like India, mainly fueled by the increasing prevalence of overweight/obesity and unhealthy lifestyles. The estimates in 2019 showed that 77 million individuals had diabetes in India, which is expected to rise to over 134 million by 2045. Approximately 57% of these individuals remain undiagnosed. Type 2 diabetes, which accounts for the majority of the cases, can lead to multiorgan complications, broadly divided into microvascular and macrovascular complications.

According to a survey, about 10-12% diabetic cases are reported in urban areas while 8-10% in rural segments. Approximately, two persons are unaware that they have this disease while identifying one person with diabetes. Diabetes hasn’t been identified to about 50% persons since there are no symptoms of diabetes most of the time. Persons get to know about diabetes only when they go in for treatment for some other ailment.

This year, it has been envisaged to give quality treatment to diabetic patients. There are more chances of diabetes to those with obesity, family history of diabetes, stress and acute pressure. This is because of food habits, lack of walking, more travelling, impact of western culture, fried food items, fast foods. Such people stand a chance of getting diabetes.