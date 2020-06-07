Water from Azhiyar dam released for irrigation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today released water from Azhiyar Dam for irrigation for the benefit of farmers.

A total of 1,156 million TMC of water will be released through five old canals for 146 days till October 31, considering the existing water level and anticipated inflow, Velumani said.

Stating that the government has allotted Rs.7.43 crore for 45 kudimaramathu works in the district, he said that seven km long Parambikulam main canal will be renovated at a cost of Rs.100 crore

and Sethumadai Canal at Rs.7 crore.

He asked the farmers to use water judiciously and try to increase the yield.

Of the Rs.499.79 crore allotted for this year, 43 works at a cost of Rs.7.19 crore will be taken up this year, he said.

Stating that Countour Samadai was renovated at a cost of Rs.248 crore in 2015-16, he said that Rs 72 crore is allotted for works this year.

The works for rejuvenating 158 km long Noyyal river at a cost of Rs.230 crore have already been started, which will be a boon to the farmers of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Karur, he said.

The government is working for the welfare of the farmers across the State, as Chief Minister K Palanisamy, himself is a farmer and knew the problem being faced by them, Velumani said.

Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman, Collector, MLA Kasturi Vasu, K Rajamani and senior officials were present at the event.