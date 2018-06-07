  • Download mobile app

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Coimbatore

We will not allow Sterlite plant to run, says Vaiko

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2018

COIMBATORE: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Thursday warned the Sterlite management against their plan for reopening the plant in Thoothukudi that was sealed by the Government. Reacting to the reported statement by the company CEO Ramnath that the company will start functioning after getting approval, Vaiko said, “we will not allow to run. The plant will not be there.”

Stating that the management remained silent, when the plant at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra was attacked and not approached the court, Vaiko told reporters that the people of South India are also brave enough to face the challenges.

Vaiko said that the closing order and subsequent sealing of the factory by Pollution Control Board, will not stand legally in the court, as suggested by a few retired judges. “The only solution for the permanent closure is to take a decision in the Cabinet and pass a Bill and introduce an Act in the State Assembly,” he said.

Terming NEET as a death noose around the neck of students from downtrodden, most backward and backward classes, he said a student who secured 91.9 per cent in school final exams was pushed to the 34th spot in the examination, while a student from another State, who scored just 65 per cent in twelfth examinations topped the entrance.

He was referring to the deaths of two students – Subashree and Prathiba – who committed following a less score in NEET.

