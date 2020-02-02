Why not insist use of Tamil in Mosque, why only in temples: H Raja

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP National Secretary, H Raja Sunday sought to know from those demanding the use of Tamil for consecration ceremony of Thanjavur Brihadeeswara temple, not insisting the use of Tamil language in Mosque where Arabic language was recited.

Replying to a specific question on the controversy, Raja told reporters here that why should David Maniarasan, Ahmed Kabir and Jainulabeen demand the consecration in Tamil in Hindu temple and not not in other places of worship.

” They are anti-Hindus and BJP was not not bothered or questioning why Muslims are reciting Quran in Arabic language instead of Tamil, as the party knew that religion and language were separate issues,” Raja said.

Stating that DMK leader, M K Stalin is a known anti-Hindu and will never raise voice against not not using Tamil in Mosques, Raja said that he has no no moral right to criticise Finance Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman for using the ancient

Saraswati-Sindhu Civilization, as he is against the our culture and civilisation.

Raja also came down heavily on former finance minister, P Chidamvbaram for criticising the budget and Nirmala and sought to know what benefits did he bring to the nation, from his budgets.