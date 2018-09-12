  • Download mobile app

September 12, 2018

Coimbatore

Wife beats husband to death with cricket bat

Covai Post Network

September 12, 2018

Coimbatore : A 39-year old woman killed her drunkard husband with a cricket bat in her house in Chettipalayam on the outskirts.

Gnanam, aged 45 and a driver by profession, used to trouble his wife and children almost regularly under the influence of liquor, police said.

As Gnanam, came home drunk last night and started hitting his 16-year old daughter, the enraged wife, Umadevi, a lab assistant in a private hospital, tried to separate the husband.

As he did not stop beating, Umadevi took a cricket bat lying in the house and hit Gnanam in the rear of head, resulting in serious injury. With the help of neighbours, Umadevi took Gnanam to the government hospital.

However he died on the way to hospital, they said.

On information, police arrested Umadevi and are interrogating.

