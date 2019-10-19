Woman burnt to death in shop at Coimbatore, jewels missing

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A woman was burnt to death in her provision shop in the early hours of Saturday in Mailerypalayam on the outskirts and robbed her ornaments.

Jaipal and Devaki were running the shop, adjacent to their house for the last three years, police said.

As Jaipal had gone outstation, Devaki was sleeping in the shop Friday night.

The neighbours noticed fire and smoke emanating from the shop around 3 AM and immediately informed police and fire and rescue services, who rushed to the spot, police said.

Police who entered the shop noticed bleeding injuries on neck and also two ears of Devaki, lying dead. They also noticed chilli powder near the body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that miscreants had broke open the lock and entered the shop and removed the jewels after attacking the woman and set afire her, police said.

Further investigations on with formation of a special police team.