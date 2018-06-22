Woman charred to death as hut catches fire near Kangeyam

Covai Post Network

Tirupur: A 67-year-old woman was burnt to death when her hut near Kangeyam accidentally caught fire here on Wednesday.

K Deivathal of Chennimalaipalayam in Keeranur had been living alone in the thatched hut ever since her husband died years ago, police said. The fire spread to other structures nearby due to strong wind.

Kangeyam fire and rescue services team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Deivathal body was found inside the hut and sent to Kangeyam Government Hospital for post mortem. Police has registered a case and suspect that the accident took place when Deivathal was cooking.