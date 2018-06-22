23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday
- Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
- J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
- Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
- Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
- The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
- Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
- 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
- Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
- J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
Woman charred to death as hut catches fire near Kangeyam
June 22, 2018
Tirupur: A 67-year-old woman was burnt to death when her hut near Kangeyam accidentally caught fire here on Wednesday.
K Deivathal of Chennimalaipalayam in Keeranur had been living alone in the thatched hut ever since her husband died years ago, police said. The fire spread to other structures nearby due to strong wind.
Kangeyam fire and rescue services team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Deivathal body was found inside the hut and sent to Kangeyam Government Hospital for post mortem. Police has registered a case and suspect that the accident took place when Deivathal was cooking.