Woman commits suicide with two diffrently abled children

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Unable to bear the torture of her husband, a 29-year old woman committed suicide, along with her differently abled children by hanging in her house in Thudiyalur last night

According to police, Gowri was staying in the house in Nallampalayam with the children 13-year old Divyadarshini and Pranesh (11) studying in a government school for differently abled.

Gowri was upset over the drinking habit of her husband and also about the children and had left him and stayed with her mother, police said.

Her mother, who returned after a function found her daughter and children hanging dead on the ceiling of the house and screamed for help. The neighbours rushed to the spot and informed police, who retrieved the bodies and sent for postmortem to the Government hospital here.

Since the husband Shivakumar is missing, police are investigating whether this was a case of suicide or murder.