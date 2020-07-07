  • Download mobile app
07 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Woman head constable tests positive, station temporarily closed

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2020

Coimbatore : With a female head constable testing Covid-19 positive, Podanur Police station here, where she was attached, was closed Tuesday, the second time in just over two months.

The head constable was tested positive Monday and admitted to ESI Hosital and the station was closed and fumigated. Presently, the Station is functioning temporarily from a marriage hall.

The station was closed on April 24 for nearlay 20 days, after three policemen, who were on duty in containment zone, tested positive.

Policemen and other staff in the Station were asked to carry out Covid-19 tests, police said.

Meanwhile, the district collector, K Rajamani Tuesday ordered the closure of a gold smithy in Selvapuram in the city, for spreading the
virus infection.

At least 34 gold workers were tested positive in a single day Monday in and around Selvapuram area and Collector asked the officials to register a case against the owner and ordered to seal the workshop in Aiyyappa Nagar, official sources said.

Corporation Commissioner, Sravanhkumar Jathavat had Monday ordered the closure of all jewelleries and gold smithies coming under the Corporation limits following the development in Selvapuram ares.

