Woman relieved of chain

A 52-year-old woman was relieved of her four-sovereign chain near Upplipalayam on Thursday by two motorcycle borne men.

Premalatha, wife of Murugan and resident of Vivekananda Street in Uppilipalayam, was walking along the road when the unidentified duo snatched her chain and sped away.Following a complaint from Premalatha, Singanallur Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident, Prakash (45), a resident of NGGO Colony was walking along the road in his neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon when a knife wielding man threatened him to part way with his three-sovereign chain. After handing over the chain to him, Prakash raised an alarm. Passerby caught the accused and handed him over to Thudiayalur police.

He was identified as Basha, son of Anshan from Sivanathapuram.