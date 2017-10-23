Woman relieved of chain

A 52-year-old woman was relieved of her four-sovereign chain near Upplipalayam on Thursday by two motorcycle borne men.
Premalatha, wife of Murugan and resident of Vivekananda Street in Uppilipalayam, was walking along the road when the unidentified duo snatched her chain and sped away.Following a complaint from Premalatha, Singanallur Police have registered a case and are investigating.
In another incident, Prakash (45), a resident of NGGO Colony was walking along the road in his neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon when a knife wielding man threatened him to part way with his three-sovereign chain. After handing over the chain to him, Prakash raised an alarm. Passerby caught the accused and handed him over to Thudiayalur police.
He was identified as Basha, son of Anshan from Sivanathapuram.
For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...Read More
Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...Read More
Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...Read More