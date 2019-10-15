Woman seeks protection from financial firm

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 29-year old woman Tuesday sought police protection from persons running a private financial firm, who were threatening to kill her and her mother over a loan.

A Mitra, in her complaint to the City Police Commissioner, claimed that she had taken a loan of Rs.22 lakh from the firm in Ramnagarfor education purpose on promise of repaying it within three monthsand pledged the house documents.

As she approached the firm after three months, one Rajesh, along withPandiarajan and three others told that the house documents were pledgedfor Rs.70 lakh with a nationalised bank and if she pursued it, they will killher mother.

Besides, they used to send obscene pictures in her mobile phone and asked her to ‘compromise’ with them or else both the mother and she wouldbe killed, Mitra said in the complaint.

In view of this, Mitra sought police protection and also steps to get backher house documents, worth Rs.one crore.