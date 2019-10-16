Cancer spread from duodenum to liver, cured successfully in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 37-year old Bangladeshi woman had successfully undergone a complex abdominal surgery, considered to be very rare, in a city hospital.

The woman, presented with a complain of abdominal pain, loss of appetite, weight loss and severe anemia for the last two years, was diagnosed with multiple tumours in duodenum, confirmed as neuronocrine carcinoma, a rare cancer arising from hormon secreting cells of small intestine, the Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr Paulvannan told reporters here on Wednesday.

Further tests showed multiple primary tumours in the duodenum spreading to the liver and nearby lymph nodes, which traditionally has been considered an incurable disease, he said.

Advanced technical expertise and facilities available at the hospital took the challenge and carried out a major complex surgery to remove the primary tumour, the involved lymph and all the cancers in the liver, he said.

The entire surgery lasted for 12 hours with very minimum blood loss and no blood transfusion, Paulvannan said.

The woman,Shanta Chowdhary, who was present and had come for periodical check up, said she was feeling far better now after the surgery and the latest CT scan showed that there was no cancer in the abdomen.