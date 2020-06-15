Women seek stringent action against financial companies

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group women today sought the intervention of the district administration to take action against the financial companies, which are compelling them to pay the loans taken by them against the RBI moratorium.

The women, supported by All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), submitted a memorandum to the district collector, K Rajamani, claimed that some financial companies were compelling them to repay the loans in full they have taken and interest.

As the most of the women, part of SHGs, were doling business of textiles, artificial jewellery and were not able to the interest and installments following the lock down.

Since RBI has issued a moratorium on the repayment of loans the companies were compelling them to pay the interest and dues, they said.

In view of this, the administration should take stringent action against such companies, the memorandum said.