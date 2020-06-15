  • Download mobile app
15 Jun 2020, Edition - 1798, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • ICMR recommends antigen detection test which can give results in 30 minutes.
  • 325 deaths and 11,502 new #COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • India no longer weak, won’t compromise on national pride: Rajnath Singh
Travel

Coimbatore

Women seek stringent action against financial companies

Covai Post Network

June 15, 2020

Coimbatore : A group women today sought the intervention of the district administration to take action against the financial companies, which are compelling them to pay the loans taken by them against the RBI moratorium.

The women, supported by All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), submitted a memorandum to the district collector, K Rajamani, claimed that some financial companies were compelling them to repay the loans in full they have taken and interest.

As the most of the women, part of SHGs, were doling business of textiles, artificial jewellery and were not able to the interest and installments following the lock down.

Since RBI has issued a moratorium on the repayment of loans the companies were compelling them to pay the interest and dues, they said.

In view of this, the administration should take stringent action against such companies, the memorandum said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿