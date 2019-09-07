Working on proposal to include cancer in Jana Arogya Yojana

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Heatlh Ministry is studying the proposal to include cancer treatment under Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY), the Union Minister for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said Saturday.

Replying to a specific question on why cancer was not ncluded in the scheme, Choubey told reporters here that the Centre was providing three types of cancer treatment at present and would study the proposal the treatment under JAY.

To another question on making Cancer-Free India, Choubey, here to inaugurate the campaign War Against Cancer initiative at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, said that non-communicable diseases have become challenge across the World.

The Pime Minister has already declared that the India wanted to become free of non communicable disease by 2030 and the health ministry will work towards achieving the target, he said.

Elaborating on JAY, he said that already more than 50 lakh have benefited and four crore golden cards issued, with 16,000 empaneled hospitals across India.

Lauding the medical system in Tamil Nadu, Choubey said that the ministry has taken up upgradation of 75 medical colleges in the country and in the first phase Salem medical college is upgraded at a cost of Rs.100 crore, Madurai in the second phase with Rs.125 crore and Thanjavur Medical College will be taken in the third phase earmarking rs.240 crore in the State.

Stating that the Centre has already sanctioned Rs.1,264 crore for setting up AIIMS in the State, works of which are expected to complete by 2022, he said the government proposes to increase the medical seats from the present 42,000 to one lakh by another five years.

To another question on declaring cow urine as a medicine, the minister said it has lot of medicinal values and the ministry along with Ayush, will work out a plan.

Earlier, inaugurating a Free Paediatric Oncology Ward in the hospital, Choubey said that he is working out on a scheme by which treatment along with doctors will be brought to the door-steps of the patient.

There was also plan to set up 1.5 lakh wellness centres across the country by 2022. This will also help to boost medical tourism, as there will be traditional practices like yoga, naturopathy and accupressure, attracting foreign visitors.

Choubey also said that the ministry, in collaboration with IIT Madras and Indian Council of Medical Research, is developing cancer genome database to help identify bio markers specific to Indian population.