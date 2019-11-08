Workshop held on “Multiple intelligence and the roles of a teacher”

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Cambridge Assessment English (CAE) a department of University of Cambridge Friday organised a workshop for teachers on “Multiple intelligence and the roles of a teacher” here.

The workshop explored the various roles of a teacher in the learning / teaching equation that introduces the concept of multiple intelligence.

CAE conducts various programmes for teachers to improve their teaching skills across India and its directive was to strengthen the educators so that they are well-equipped to achieve their goal of effective teaching while the students learn in a potentially powerful way, its South Asia Regional Director, T K Arunachalam said.

The implementation of multiple intelligence becomes an essential tool for teachers to achieve their objectives and improvement of cooperative learning skills, growth of academic achievement, progress of students developed responsibility and self-confidence are some of the expected outcome of using multiple intelligence in classroom teaching, he said.

Use of multiple intelligence proposes a major transformation in the success of learning. If teachers can imbibe music, cooperative learning, art activities, role play, multimedia, field trips, inner reflection in their process of teaching, a proportionate achievement of students / learners in their academics will be higher and is sure to be a progressive one, a CAE master trainer Uma Raman said.

A total of 65 teachers and principals from various educational institutions attended the workshop, which was very informative and the participants had a group discussion regarding implementation of multiple intelligence in their teaching methods.

Similarly, a new Cambridge English Exam Centre was inaugurated at the private PSG College of Technology here. PSG and Son Charities Managing Trustee L Gopalakrishnan and Arunachalam were among those present at the inaugural.