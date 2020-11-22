Workshop to augment tech collaboration with food and agro industries

Covai Post Network

The Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore is organizing Industry Institute Interaction Workshop to augment technical collaboration with food and agro processing industries and to redesign the curriculum of food technology degree programme. The Vice-Chancellor of TNAU Dr.N.Kumar presided the meeting and suggested for the collaborative research and Industrial placement opportunity for the B.Tech Food Technology students.

The Dean Engineering Dr.B.Shridar emphasized the importance of B.Tech Food Technology programme offered in TNAU. Dr.S.D.Sivakumar, Director (ABD), TNAU highlighted the Industry Institution workshop. During the workshop, VVV Sons Edible Oils Pvt. Ltd, Virudhungar, Aachi Group of Companies, Chennai, Envigreen Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore, Naga Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Magic Foods Pvt. Ltd., were the Industries that participated. Also, the industrial experts from Synthite Food Ingredients Ltd., Kerala, AVT natural products ltd., UFS Tea Global – R&D, Hindustan Unilever Research Centre, Suguna foods, Hindustan coca cola beverages Ltd. shared their expertise for shaping the future of B.Tech Food Technology Programme.

In the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr. N. Kumar, Dr. A.S. Krishnamoorthy, Registrar of TNAU has signed the MoU with Key Stone Foundation for extraction of extractable from natural plant resources and Prosun Energy Pvt Ltd., for creation of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Solar Energy on 18.11.2020.

The Keystone Foundation focus is “A Not for profit Trust” working in the areas of Biodiversity conservation, Enhancing livelihood options to indigenous small and marginal farmers and promoting social enterprises in Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, is to take up the collaborative research and development in creation of pilot plant facility for processing of natural resources collected by tribal community.

The Prosun Energy Pvt Ltd., focus is to create Centre of Excellence with the recent technologies/innovations of solar thermal and solar photovolatic systems. The Centre of Excellence will help students, farmers and entrepreneurs to gain knowledge and experience on newer solar technologies in the market. The industry linkage with the institution will create opportunity to provide internship for the students of B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering) to gain real time experience in an industry.