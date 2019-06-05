World Environment Day Observed in Covai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of World Environment Day various organisations today distributed saplings and organised functions for planting saplings in and around the city.

District Collector K Rajamani sought the cooperation and participation of the general public to increase the green cover across the district.

He distributed saplings to morning walkers at Race Course Road at a function organised by an automobile company

In another function, the City Corporation and Siruthuli, an NGO, joined hands to organise a tree planting event, focusing to beat. air pollution at the sprawling 650-acre Vellalore dump yard.

Rajamani and Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jadav presided over the event.,

Around 300 people from various institutions, NGOs, colleges, corporates such as 105 BN Rapid Action Force, Robert Bosch Engg India, ZF Wind Power Coimbatore Pvt. Ltd, Sri Krishna College of Arts & Science, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd planed nearly 800 saplings at the yard, with drip system to water them..

Isha Project Green Hands hosted a Green Marathon event covering 5 Km, in which more than 500 people participated.

The run started from VOC Grounds covering LIC Corner, KG Theatre and returned to VOC Grounds.

At the end of the event, saplings were provided to all the participants.

The project is a grassroots ecological initiative established by Isha Foundation, aiming to take corrective measures to increase the green cover of Tamil Nadu by an additional 10 per cent by enabling tree planting with people participation.