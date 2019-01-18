Yechuri to discuss strategy to form secular front in TN

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM General Secretary, Seetharam Yechury during his two day visit to Tamil Nadu from January 22 will discuss the possibility of the formation of a secular front in the State with like-minded parties.

Yechury will visit Tirunelveli on January 22 and participate in a function to unveil the statue of Lenin and the next day address a rally organised by Viduthalai Chiruthalai Katchi in Tiruchirapally, CPIM State Secretary, K Balakrishnan told reporters here Friday.

During his stay, Yechuri will discuss the issue for formation of a secular front with the leaders other like minded parties, he said.

When asked about CPIM participating in the rally organised by West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee tomorrow, CPIM Politburo member, G Ramakrishnan who was also present, said that the main aim of his party was to form a secular and alternate Government at the Centre.

The party was evolving strategy across India to defeat BJP, he said.

Moreover, there was no possibility of forming a single front across India and alliance will differ from State to State and after defeating BJP, decision will be taken to form an alternate secular government at the Centre, after discussing with other parties, he said.

As far as West Bengal is concerned, the ruling Trinamool Congress is functioning in a pseudo-fascist manner and indulging in violence against workers of left parties, he said, adding that the party is in the election arena opposing both BJP and Trinamool Congress.

Ramakrishnan and Balakrishnan were here to unveil the portrait of late CPI Leader Jeeva at the district CPIM office.