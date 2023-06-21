  • Download mobile app
21 Jun 2023
‘Yoga Comes To You’: This Yoga Day Attend Free Yoga Classes by Isha

Covai Post Network

June 21, 2023

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on 21st June, Isha has launched the ‘Yoga Comes To You’ initiative across India offering free yoga sessions.

Isha Foundation is offering free online Yoga sessions throughout June through which anyone without any prior yoga experience can join the 45-minute guided sessions and begin their yoga journey. The Yoga sessions are also being organised at corporate organisations, medical institutions, schools, and colleges across India and the world. Institutions having at least 15 members can request Isha to conduct offline sessions at their locations. 

Talking about the real essence of Yoga, Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation, says “If someone utters the word “Yoga,” people think of impossible physical postures. This is a very distorted idea of what Yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath. Yoga is a technology. If you learn to use it, it works- no matter where you come from or what you believe in or do not believe in.”

To receive continuous yoga support, people can also download Sadhguru app, which is available in 12 languages, and offers an array of wisdom videos, free guided meditations, and yoga practices. 

Those who wish to conduct a yoga class at their location can register at Isha.co/idysessionrequest. To learn yoga online for free visit: isha.co/free-yogawebinars

