Youth gets life sentence for killing friend

A special court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to a 28-year-old youth for stabbing his friends last year. While one of the friends died, another one escaped.

According to the prosecution, the three – Gandhivel, Shankar and Nandakumar – entered into an argument over buying ganja near the new bus stand at Mettupalayam on May 22, 2016. In a fit of rage, Gandhivel stabbed Shankar and Nandakumar. While Shankar died instantly, Nandakumar escaped with injuries.

The court, in its verdict, sentenced Gandhivel to life for murder and 10 years RI for attempt to murder. The sentences would run concurrently.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1000 on Gandhivel.