Youth who stabbed her lover to death arrested

Coimbatore: Police Monday arrested the 24-year old youth, who was on the run after murdering his teenager lover two days ago in Arumuga Goundanur on the outskirts.

Even as the youth, C Ratheesh was absconding, police on information left for Thrissur in Kerala and arrested him from his relative’s house early Monday, police said..

Ratheesh, a mechanic by profession, was in love with 18-year old first year B Com student Aishwarya. After her parents objected to the affair since both were from different communities, Aishwarya stopped speaking to Ratheesh since four months.

Ratheesh had gone to AIshwarya’s house on Friday last around 8.30 PM and called her out to know about the reason for not not talking to him.

In the ensuing argument, Ratheesh stabbed her on the chest and the abdomen and injured Shaktivel, who had intervened to protect his daughter.

Both were admitted to the Government Hospital here, where Aishwarya died after a few hours.

Ratheesh, who fled the scene immediately after the incident, had gone to his relative’s home in Thrissur, from where he was arrested by Coimbatore District police. Further investigations are on, police said.