Burst your ego but not firecrackers this Diwali

Much noise had been made by author-commentator Chetan Bhagat after India’s supreme court banned the sale of fireworks in Delhi for Diwali. His tweets on social media is noisier than most fireworks that have been banned. His stance in favour of firecrackers and how Diwali as a festival is incomplete without it shows his limited knowledge and complete insensitivity towards the health issues that our kids are battling due to the pollution caused by firecrackers and global warming at large. “This is a step in the right direction.

Supreme Court through this ban is hoping to prevent the rise in toxic air pollution levels. We all remember how last year’s celebration with fire crackers left the city enveloped in a toxic smog because of which the schools, construction sites were forcefully closed,” says Meenakshi Kumar, an Architect. She adds, “Diwali is a festival of lights and not sound. And as aware citizens of this world, we must understand that we are not only causing air pollution but also noise pollution that is scaring away many animals and encouraging child labour. As a self proclaimed intellectual, Chetan Bhagat must understand the repercussions of such discussions. He can sit in his glass house away from our boundary and talk about Hinduism.”

The increase in airborne pollution is almost 30 times higher than the standards set by World Health Organisation. Though, firecrackers aren’t the only reason behind the pathetic air quality–construction activity, vehicle emissions are also some of the other factors, but a blanket ban on firecrackers is a sensible thing to do. “I am a resident of Delhi who has recently relocated to Bangalore. My child was in a very bad condition. He had severe upper respiratory issues. For leisure we can’t compromise with the future of our children.

Delhi’s 4.4 million school children have lung related issues, and you still want to add to the existing mess? As a parent I couldn’t be happier,” says Mandira Ganguly. Many schools in Pune have pledged against bursting of crackers. They have pledged to burst their egos instead to truly celebrate the festival of lights. Bangalore should follow suit. Noted environmentalist of the city want a similar ban in Bangalore. Young children need good quality air three times more than the adults. “It is wrong to give it any other colour than what it is. Religion, politics kept aside, this is about our own health,” concludes Sandhya Kumar.