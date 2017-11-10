5 Herbs You Need If You Have High Blood Pressure

by doctor.ndtv.com

Hypertension is often known as silent killer, since it shows no symptoms. Having a high BP increases risk of health problems such as heart attacks, diabetes, heat failure and vision loss to name a few.

A great amount of people from around the world suffer from hypertension or high blood pressure. The reasons behind this could be genetic, hereditary, stress, unhealthy diet, lack of exercising, and smoking. Humdrum of city life and constantly busy schedules makes it very difficult for people to give time to them and actually concentrate on their health. Moreover, it gets even more difficult to deal with something like hypertension, which is often known as silent killer, since it shows no symptoms. This is probably the reason why doctors always suggest getting your BP checked in periodic intervals.

Having a high BP increases risk of health problems such as heart attacks, diabetes, heat failure and vision loss to name a few. However, there are various remedies through herbs for hypertension patients to help deal with the condition. Read more to know better:

1. Basil

Apart from being an excellent ingredient in many Italian dishes, basil is a herb which helps in lowering blood pressure. Basil leaves can be added to pastas, pizzas, soups and salads.

2. Cinnamon

A delicious seasoning, cinnamon is a herb which helps in controlling your blood pressure. Diabetics too can benefit from cinnamon. It is convenient to include cinnamon in your diet. You can add it to your teas, curries, oatmeals, coffee, etc.

3. Cardamom

If you include cardamom in your daily diet for a few months, you will see significant results in your blood pressure. You can add it as a seasoning in various dishes, and also in teas, beverages and other baked goods for a special flavour.

4. Flax seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been proven to show significant reduction in blood pressure. Flax seeds improve glucose tolerance and also act as an antioxidant. They can be added to any dish like soups, smoothies, baked goods, etc.

5. Garlic

Garlic makes your blood vessels relax and dilate. Thus, it helps in regulating your blood pressure. It regulates free blood flow and reduces blood pressure to a great extent.