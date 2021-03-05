Skin Care: This Pulpy Grape Juice May Help Reduce All Your Skin Problems (Recipe Inside)

https://food.ndtv.com/

There’s something about those sweet and tarty grapes that always leaves us wanting for some more. We all love gorging on green, black or red grapes. From having these bite-sized delights as is to adding them to a yummy bowl of dessert – you can include grapes in your daily meal in multiple ways. The best part is grapes are available in the market throughout the year, which means, you can enjoy nibbling on these little fruit bulbs whenever you want. And if you happen to be someone who loves grapes, let us tell you, this fruit is great for your skin too. Yes, you read it right! Besides being a delicious fruit, grapes are also known to prevent various skin-related issues including acne, wrinkles et al.

Grapes For Skin Health: Health Benefits Of Skin:

Several studies across the world have found that including nutrient-rich grapes in our daily diet may benefit our health in multiple ways. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants that flushes out the toxins, purifies the blood and cleanses our skin from within. Earlier, a study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), found that the resveratrol-content in grapes helps fight acne-causing bacteria.

A new study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, further suggested that eating grapes may help protect our skin against the damages caused by ultraviolet rays (UV rays).

Considering its benefits, we bring an amazing grape drink recipe that will make you fall for the fruit yet again. It’s the classic pulpy grape juice. You might have had packaged pulpy grape juice before; but with this super easy recipe, now you can make this drink at home too.

How To Make Classic Pulpy Grape Juice | Pulpy Grape Juice Recipe:

All you need to make this delicious juice are grapes, sugar, water and a bowl of ice water. You may use black or red grapes for this recipe.

Clean the grapes and boil them in sugar-infused water till you see a crack on the skin. Transfer the blanched grapes to an ice-water bowl and keep the grape water for later use. De-skin the grapes and store the pulp in the refrigerator.

Now boil the skin in grape water and strain. Keep this grape juice in the refrigerator too. Now mix both the grape pulp and juice and serve.

Click here for the full recipe of Pulpy Grape Juice.

This delicious pulpy grape juice can also be enjoyed as a refreshing welcome drink at any party.