Why Is Teff Gaining Popularity As The New Superfood? Interesting Ways To Add Teff To Your Diet

A lot of ancient grains, including quinoa, millet, farro, have been in the spotlight recently as excellent sources of plant-based protein, fibre, minerals, and slow-digesting carbs. But it’s one of the tiniest and most unsung of these grains that packs the mightiest nutritional punch: teff. Teff, the long-kept secret of Ethiopian runners and athletes, is now out for the world to embrace. Recently, there has been a growing interest in the superfood grain which is gaining global popularity for its outstanding nutritional properties. It is now cultivated in many parts of the world, including the USA, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Nutrition In Teff

Teff is one of the superfoods that’s attracting fitness enthusiasts around the world. Exceptionally high in protein and other minerals, it is slowly taking over the place quinoa has in our diets. Food products of teff are rich in crude fibre. Teff boasts a high protein content with an excellent balance and a complete set of essential amino acids, giving its status as an endurance building food. Teff grain is also high in iron content and other minerals such as calcium, copper, and zinc compared to other cereal grains consumed as whole grain flours, such as wheat, maize, barley, and sorghum. According to a recent study, teff is a significant source of bioactive compounds, including polyphenols, especially very rich in flavonoid derivatives which are rare in the other common grains.

Health Benefits Of Teff

The Indian diet is 60% grain/cereal-based, which is a major reason for India being protein and B12 deficient. Teff rightly fits into solving this problem. Further, as teff is naturally gluten-free; it has the potential to be utilised in a wide range of products, especially relevant to people with celiac disease. As for diabetics, teff helps regulate the blood sugar levels because of its relatively low glycaemic index and high fibre content. This also makes the grain a perfect companion of those who wish to lose some weight. Naturally low in sodium, it is the perfect addition to a healthy meal. Hence, whatever be your fitness goal, teff has something for you.

Below are some more health benefits of teff:

Gluten-free nature

Rich in crude fibre

High protein content with an excellent balance and a complete set of essential amino acids. A 100-gram serving of teff contains 13.3g protein.

High in iron content and other minerals such as calcium, copper, and zinc compared to other cereal grains.

A 100-gram serving of teff contains 7.6 mg of iron.

A significant source of bioactive compounds including polyphenols, especially very rich in flavonoid derivatives

A 100-gram serving of teff contains the same amount of calcium as half a cup of milk.

Teff contains 28 percent of our daily value of copper in just one cup.

Since teff is a high source of B vitamins and essential minerals, it boosts the immune system.

Naturally low in salt

Interesting Ways To Include Teff In Your Diet:

Last but not the least, teff is simply delicious! Teff has a slightly grainy texture that adds a great crunch to any recipe. It has a unique nutty flavour and cooks faster than other grains. This versatile nature of the grain means that it can be added to anything, from chapattis’, dosas and breads to cookies and cakes. Hence the grain can be incorporated into any diet very easily. Basically, it’s everything a superfood should be!

Teff Recipes

Teff Lentil Salad (serves: 1 adult)

Ingredients:

60 gm lentils of your choice, rinsed and drained

4 tablespoons of teff grain

Chopped red onion

Chopped capsicum

Chopped carrots

Chopped cucumber

Chopped tomatoes

Lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

Black pepper to taste

Method:

Cook Teff grain (3 parts water, 1 part teff to be cooked like rice) and cool to room temperature

Boil the lentils

Place the lentils in a bowl.

Add the veggies (finely chopped) and the rest of the ingredients (lemon juice, oil, salt and pepper).

Mix well and serve.

Ingredients:

Teff Flour (100 gm)

Whole Wheat flour (100 gm)

Medium eggs 2 (can be exchanged for 1 pinch baking powder for vegans)

Milk 200 ml

Fresh Date Syrup

Fruits (Optional)

Method:

In a large bowl sift the teff flour, whole wheat flour and baking powder.

Make a well and pour in 2 eggs

Whisk well while adding milk to have a smooth pancake batter.

Preheat a large non-stick pan with a splash of oil on medium heat.

Then place 1/4 cup of the pancake mixture in the hot pan and cook for about 30 seconds, then turn the other side until it is well cooked.

Serve the pancakes with Date syrup and fresh fruit on top.