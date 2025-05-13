A Plausible Reason For the Hurried Ceasefire

acitizenwrites

For those who wonder why a ceasefire was accepted, this could be a plausible reason.

May 10th early morning 12.00-4 AM Brahmos -A missiles were unleashed on 11 Pak airbases including Nur Khan, Sargodha &Jacobabad which are the nuclear command &control, nuclear weapon storage, and delivery aircraft sites.

Two earthquakes measuring 4 and 5.2 on the Richter scale were recorded at about 1.40 AM and at 3.40 AM. Geological studies do not indicate any tectonic faults or movements in that area.

At 7.30 AM on 10th May Pak PM calls for emergency meeting of the NCA (which was later denied by their Defense Minister maybe he was not invited). Yesterday evening, a King Air 350ER plane registered with US National Nuclear Security Administration with aerial radiation measuring instruments on board landed in Pakistan and is doing the rounds today.

Information is that radiation leaks have been detected. It is possible that nuclear storage silos have been breached, and warheads are leaking, and the Pakistanis pressed the panic button not knowing how to deal with the situation.

Is the ceasefire agreed for the window required to ascertain the safety of the warheads? Is this why the Chinese were goading the Pakistanis to violate the ceasefire to make India respond aggressively, and then turn around and say that nuclear weapons were used by India, prompting retaliation by Pakistan? If nuclear weapons are used, relocation of manufacturing units from China, particularly Apple will be shelved. Was this the objective of the entire exercise? Is that why the US stepped in?