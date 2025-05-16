The Enemy Within The Gates

acitizenwrites

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. The traitor moves amongst those within the ga Hnnte, freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of the government itself.” Marcus Tullious Cicero.

War is serious business. To all my “woke from home” warriors questioning the government’s decision to pause the shooting war, I have only one point to make. Shooting costs money and lives. The bullet that leaves the gun barrel cannot be retracted or retrieved. It is not like a video game where the action can start again. Understanding the situation, analysing the costs and assessing the risks of prolonging a war when the enemy is begging for a truce is best left to those who are dealing with it. Seeking accountability has its own time, place, and forum, and to do that, one has to have a clear understanding of events.

A heinous crime was committed on Indian soil by a bunch of terrorists trained in Pakistan and let loose by their handlers. The government decided to “identify, track, and punish” the criminals and those who backed them. The criminals were identified as terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba groups operating from camps across the border. Internal investigating agencies were put on the job of tracking their movements. In the meantime, the government decided to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as warned earlier. Other punitive steps, such as suspension of trade, reducing their strength in the consulates, and denying the use of airspace, were also announced. Pakistan replied with reciprocating measures while anticipating an attack, beefing up their defences and mobilizing their army. In the wee hours of May 7th, 2025, India launched missiles at nine terrorist camps across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. Simultaneously, Pakistan and the world were informed that the attacks were only on terrorists, and no military installation was targeted. India further announced that the attacks were non-escalatory in nature. Pakistan responded by targeting civilians living in the border areas and threatening nuclear attacks, Military installations were also targeted. India retaliated by attacking air bases across that country, and that included nuclear weapon storage/delivery sites, causing considerable degradation in their attacking capabilities.

Pakistan contacted India and proposed cessation of hostilities. They were directed to approach the Director-General of Military Operations. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister then sought American intervention. America was also informed that Pakistan had been directed to the DGMO and that the Government of India had no objection to pausing operations. Accordingly, DGMO Pakistan approached DGMO India, and shooting was stopped. The following points may be noted:

1. The Indian attack was only on terrorists and not on Pakistan’s assets. The terrorists were attacked since, despite being informed, Pakistan was not able to or willing to rein them in. The attack was non-escalatory, meaning follow-up action would not be taken.

2. Pakistan has been claiming that it is a victim of terror. By that yardstick, it should be thanking India for taking on the terrorists. But by responding to the Indian attack, the Pakistan military exposed its interest in the terrorist camps. It could only mean that the terrorists were military men out of uniform, or they were Pakistani military assets.

3. India retaliated to the Pakistani attack on civilian infrastructure despite a warning by India that any attack would be responded to in a graded and controlled manner.

4. No “state of war” was declared by either country.

5. A cessation of hostilities was offered by Pakistan and accepted by India in the same spirit. There was no pressure from the US since none was required. If the President of USA grandstands, then it is his problem and India has nothing to say to him. What had to be conveyed was conveyed to the parties concerned, and it reached the desired quarters and was acted upon.

6. Out of the four terrorists who were identified in the attack, one has been eliminated. Three are on the run. In this context, one may be reminded that it took the police forces of two states decades to bring Veerappan to justice. Naxalites spread over several states have yet to be quelled despite special forces being set up and emergency powers being delegated to them. Here, the government is dealing with armed, highly trained, and motivated individuals enjoying the support of some local people and leaders supported by a highly sophisticated communication system by our neighbours.

The opposition must understand that asking revelation of non-existent conditionalities of the ceasefire and blaming the government for the utterances of a motor-mouth over whom nobody, not even the country which elected him, has the least control is neither here nor there. The government does not reply to such nitpicking.

Finally, if the social media warriors throw out AI -AI-generated photos, videos, and statements and expect the government to confirm or deny it amid a war being conducted, then they are preventing or trying to sabotage the country’s efforts to defend the country by forcing the government to put out information which could potentially aid the enemy. This is treason.

The enemy within is a greater threat to the country than the enemy without.