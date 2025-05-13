Ceasefire-A Commercial Break The Prime Minister’s Message

acitizenwrites

The Prime Minister’s address to the stakeholders was clear. Crystal clear.

To Trump and the US, the message was subtle, simple. Shooting from the hip is not advisable. Trade is a two-way street. As a Gujarati, making a deal is in my genes. Talks and trade will happen after I have sorted out terror and terror backers at the time and place of my choosing. Brokers Please excuse.

To Pakistan the message was stark and direct. Every country has an army to protect it. You have terrorists in uniform to protect you.

Geneva Conventions will no longer apply. Every terrorist action will be taken as an act of war, and the Pakistani state will have to pay for it. Do not bother to send your nuclear bombs here. We do not trust your delivery systems they have been found unreliable Our scientists and technicians can trigger it for you in your country from here. You have our assurance it will be done precisely and at a lower cost. You will be bled dry, and we will choke the water supply to keep you dry. The ceasefire is not a cessation. It is a pause to help you regain your senses. We will resume at the time and place of our choosing. And please hand over the terrorists and POK before coming to the venue, otherwise we will come to take them and that will be charged to your account.

The terrorists in uniform and out of uniform masquerading as an army are given a choice. Operation Sindhoor is to provide light to your path to Jannat and “Hoors” by the Indian Armed forces. You can choose us or the BLA or the Pashtuns. Don’t cry “Mommy” and run to your dens, that path leads to hell.

The signal to China and Turkiye was simple. Your equipment has been tested and found wanting. Indian brawn stopped you in Galwan, and Indian brains stopped you in Pakistan. Consider if your present political, social, and economic conditions are conducive to exertions in the mountains of Balochistan, or the jungles of Myanmar, or the fields of Bangladesh. You could end up being belted. Turkish Delight has gone bad and stinks now.

To Europe and other Western countries, this is the new India. We are looking for partners not consultants. Do not take our assistance or goodwill for granted.

To the Global South, the pitch was- What you have seen in Pakistan is a live demonstration of our products. They are robust, cheaper, and technically superior to what you are presently buying. We sell without conditions of use and without hidden costs. We assure you of our after-sales services also. We are ready to throw in upgrades and AMC contracts at minimal extra cost.

We can also offer you cold, invigorating, healthy, mineral water fresh from the Himalayas in 1, 5, 25 litre cans and in bulk.

To Indians. Stay united. Together we can. Do not bother about the nitpicking, petty-minded losers. Their stupidity only puts your sagacity and wisdom in better light. Indian men, protecting women is a favor extended to you. They are quite capable of protecting themselves and you also and that is the truth. Shivam without Shakthi is on Shavam.

Jai Hind.

Standby for the next episode of Operation Sindhoor. what you have seen is only the beginning.