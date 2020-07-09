Gujarat woman takes care of ailing mother-in-law, husband throws her, kids out over Covid fears

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Image credit : Illustrative Image

AVadodara-based realty developer threw out his wife and two children aged five and six years over fears of his wife being infected with coronavirus as she took care of his ailing mother for weeks.

According to a report in The Times of India, the 35-year-old woman was thrown out of the house in Vadodara by her husband, who asked her to return only after she cured herself. As she developed fever and respiratory problems, her husband and other family members asked her to leave the house and go to Ahmedabad to cure herself.

The two children were also thrown out along with her. The family suspected she has caught the virus as she was taking care of her mother-in-law who underwent a cardiac surgery and was admitted to a hospital. The woman would regularly visit her mother-in-law at the hospital to take care of her.

According to the report, when the husband forced her to leave the house, she resisted. And this led the man to thrash her and then push his wife and two children of the house. The incident took place in May.

After being thrown out, she went to live at their Ahmedabad residence and was living there for over a month. On June 29, the husband reached the Ahmedabad house and raised an objection to her staying there.

He even threatened to divorce her and also leave the children. This is when the women went to the police in Anandnagar of Ahmedabad and lodged an FIR against her husband.