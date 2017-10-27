27 Oct 2017, Edition - 836, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah briefs media over KJ George being booked in DySP suicide case
  • SC issues guidelines to govt. for crackdown on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge
  • Madras HC dismisses PIL against Mersal
  • Kamal Haasan warns of floods in Chennai; Says govt. turning blind eye to dumping waste in Kosasthalaiyar creek
  • Audio tape released of BJP leader Varun Patel offering bribe to Patidar leader Narendra Patel
Kitchen Corner

Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba Recipe

food.ndtv.com
October 27, 2017

Chef: Baba

This chicken shorba is a wonderfully refreshing concoction made with loads of coriander and lime for added flavour and fragrance. Winter months are the best time to enjoy this light soup.

Ingredients Of Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba
180 Ml Water
40 Gram Chicken (diced))
1/4 tsp Ginger Garlic Paste
1 Tbsp Coriander
2 Pieces Lemon
1 Tbsp Cream
1/2 tsp Butter
1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder
1/2 tsp Green Chilli Paste
1 tsp Cornflour
A pinch of Salt

How to Make Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba1.

Take 180 ml of water and boil it on a slow flame.

2.Add diced chicken cubes while cooking.

3.Add ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander, green chilli paste, cream, butter and lemon whole (squeezed).

4.Add salt as per taste and add cornflour for thickness.

5.Serve it in a soup bowl sprinkle coriander leaves, garnish with cream.

