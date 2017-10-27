Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba Recipe

Chef: Baba
This chicken shorba is a wonderfully refreshing concoction made with loads of coriander and lime for added flavour and fragrance. Winter months are the best time to enjoy this light soup.
Ingredients Of Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba
180 Ml Water
40 Gram Chicken (diced))
1/4 tsp Ginger Garlic Paste
1 Tbsp Coriander
2 Pieces Lemon
1 Tbsp Cream
1/2 tsp Butter
1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder
1/2 tsp Green Chilli Paste
1 tsp Cornflour
A pinch of Salt
How to Make Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba1.
Take 180 ml of water and boil it on a slow flame.
2.Add diced chicken cubes while cooking.
3.Add ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander, green chilli paste, cream, butter and lemon whole (squeezed).
4.Add salt as per taste and add cornflour for thickness.
5.Serve it in a soup bowl sprinkle coriander leaves, garnish with cream.
