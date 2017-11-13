Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce Recipe

by food.ndtv.com

Chef: Roopa Gulati

Ingredients of Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce

For grilled vegetables:

1/2 kg assorted vegetables

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp oil salt and pepper

For the walnut sauce:

100 gm roasted walnuts

1 Tbsp garlic paste

1 Tbsp chopped parsley

50 ml sesame seed oil

50 ml groundnut oil

2 tsp lemon juice roasted sesame seeds to garnish

How to Make Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce

Cut vegetables into wedges, brush with lemon juice, oil and seasoning.

Grill until vegetables are tender.

Garnish with sesame seeds.

To prepare walnut sauce, grind walnuts, garlic and herbs together.

Gradually pour in oil and lemon juice.

Season well and serve with grilled vegetables.