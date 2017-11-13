  • Download mobile app
  • Delhi: Firing in Rohini Court complex, one injured. Police arrests the attacker
  • PM Modi inaugurated ‘Shri Narendra Modi Resilient Rice Field Laboratory’ at Los Banos, Philippines
  • Iran earthquake toll rises to 207 dead, 1,700 injured
  • Delhi: Tis Hazari court adjourns hearing in Civil Lines Mercedes hit-and-run case till 16th January, 2018
  • Two Assam Rifles jawans killed, four injured in IED blast in Chandel town in Manipur
  • About 1,000 anti-Trump protesters clash with police in Manila as ASEAN summit starts
  • PM Modi visits International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Philippines; inaugurates Resilient Rice Field Laboratory

Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce Recipe

by food.ndtv.com

November 13, 2017

Chef: Roopa Gulati

Ingredients of Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce

For grilled vegetables:
1/2 kg assorted vegetables
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp oil salt and pepper

For the walnut sauce:
100 gm roasted walnuts
1 Tbsp garlic paste
1 Tbsp chopped parsley
50 ml sesame seed oil
50 ml groundnut oil
2 tsp lemon juice roasted sesame seeds to garnish

How to Make Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce

Cut vegetables into wedges, brush with lemon juice, oil and seasoning.
Grill until vegetables are tender.
Garnish with sesame seeds.
To prepare walnut sauce, grind walnuts, garlic and herbs together.
Gradually pour in oil and lemon juice.
Season well and serve with grilled vegetables.

