Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce Recipe

November 13, 2017
Chef: Roopa Gulati
Ingredients of Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce
For grilled vegetables:
1/2 kg assorted vegetables
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp oil salt and pepper
For the walnut sauce:
100 gm roasted walnuts
1 Tbsp garlic paste
1 Tbsp chopped parsley
50 ml sesame seed oil
50 ml groundnut oil
2 tsp lemon juice roasted sesame seeds to garnish
How to Make Grilled Vegetables with Walnut Sauce
Cut vegetables into wedges, brush with lemon juice, oil and seasoning.
Grill until vegetables are tender.
Garnish with sesame seeds.
To prepare walnut sauce, grind walnuts, garlic and herbs together.
Gradually pour in oil and lemon juice.
Season well and serve with grilled vegetables.