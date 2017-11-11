Live Cricket Score – Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 3

by cricbuzz.com

Smart move from Jharkhand

They have actually declared their innings at 292/9 during the lunch break. They sense that it’s pointless to waste time chasing an 84-run deficit with just one wicket in hand. So in order to turn things around, they will have to try and bowl out J & K as early as possible in the third innings to have a crack at winning this contest. Good decision!

Still trail by 84

Lunch break: Jharkhand – 292/9 in 107.6 overs (Sonu Kumar Singh 2 off 45, Sunny Gupta 31 off 61) #JHAvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 11, 2017

Assam vs UP

Uttar Pradesh head for lunch at 52 for 1. Abhishek Goswami and Umang Sharma gave their side a solid platform before Pallav Kumar Das finally made a breakthrough. Suresh Raina has come out to bat at 3 but he is yet to open his innings after facing six balls. A huge session coming up for the UP skipper.

Rajasthan stage fightback

While play finally got underway, Haryanaweremade to wait for a long time for a wicket as Dhillon and Chahar frustrated the home side. The duo added 61 vital runs for the eighth wicket Chahar departed for 27. They have brought down the deficit to 84 now and would ideally look at to add at least 35 more runs for the final two wickets.

Baroda continue to impress

They are running away, aren’t they? Swapnil Singh is approaching a century as the lead continues to approach 300. Not good signs for the hosts.

Jadeja dents Gujarat

No, not Ravindra! It’s Dharmendrasinh Jadeja who has suddenly shifted all the pressure on the defending champions with a double strike that has them reeling at 109 for 3. Jadeja got rid of Merai and Juneja in the same over and that puts more responsibility on Priyank Panchal to deliver. He has looked good so far.

Brilliant start by Odisha

Their openers are making life difficult for Tamil Nadu. Once TN posted 530 on the board, the pressure was firmly on the home side to come up with a strong reply and so far, things have been smooth. Both Sandeep Pattanaik and Natraj Behera have scored half-centuries and Tamil Nadu are desperate to break this century stand.

@Narbavi group c and d standings r interesting. If odisha won't concede win to TN, if Mumbai fails to come back and AP beats tripura. AP will siege a quarters berth. — Chinna (@Chinna10690) November 11, 2017

Chhattisgarh fetch massive lead

They are finally dismissed for 456, which helps them fetch a first-innings lead of 281. Chhattisgarh will be delighted with this effort. They now have a great chance of registering their first win of the season. Himachal will have to come out with something special in the second innings to avoid defeat.

Tripura losing their way

They were well placed at 76 for one at one stage but Tripura are in a spot of bother. They have quickly slumped to 111 for 5 and are not in a position to challenge Andhra’s first-innings total of 402.

Karnataka strike

Delhi have lost the early wicket at Alur. And once again, Unmukt Chand fails to grab his opportunity as he endures another failure. Stuart Binny gets the breakthrough as the batsman edges one behind for just 16. Dhruv Shorey joins Gambhir out in the middle. Shorey did impress in the previous round. He needs to deliver once again.

Ishan’s form has been decent though

@Narbavi Current forms of Pant, Ishan kishan, Sheldon Jackson, Priyank pachal have been Worrying. Hope they don't fade away like Unmukt. Talent has to meet consistency. — Jenil Thakkar (@jenil_pt) November 11, 2017

Bengal stutter

That’s a huge wicket for Vidarbha. Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary falls immediately after scoring another half-century and as a result, the home side are reeling at 132 for 4, still trailing by a massive margin of 367 runs. A lot of hopes rest on Wriddhiman Saha now to rescue the side.

Delay in Lahli

This was the case on the opening day as well. The light isn’t good enough for play to get underway at Lahli. Haryana hold all the aces after posting 223 on the board. Team Rajasthan lost seven wickets for 74 runs and will be relieved if this situation persists for a little longer.

Odisha have made a good start though – 85/0

@Narbavi TN needs early wickets against odisha.they have got a big score.so they should try for a win — ravi singh (@ravisin75604296) November 11, 2017

Early wickets

While Khurana ended the dangerous Railways opening stand, Chhattisgarh’s innings is drawing to a close in Dharamsala. Elsewhere at the Wankhede, Mumbai are looking to make amends as they struck twice early in the day with the help of Dhawal Kulkarni and Shardul Thakur. Baroda still enjoy a cushion of 220 runs and have four more wickets to add to that tally. In Rajkot, Saurashtra have broken the opening stand as Jaydev Unadkat accounted for Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel’s wicket.

UP fetch slender lead

Assam’s dogged resistance comes to an end. They provided Uttar Pradesh a huge scare but eventually fell short by 31 runs. Saurabh Kumar finishes with five wickets for UP. Can Raina finally deliver in the second innings at least?

Jharkhand slide

Well, an early wicket gives Jammu and Kashmir a huge opportunity to fetch the first innings lead. Having already lost five wickets by stumps yesterday, the hosts have lost the key wicket of Ishan Kishan very early in the day. Jharkhand still trail by 156.

EARLY WICKET

Tripura have lost M Sangha early on Day 2 and are now on 77 for 2 against Andhra. He falls for 39 off 100.

Very disappointed by the Mumbai team. Mediocre bowling and bad batting against Baroda might cause them to lose their 500th match. #RanjiTrophy — Nishith Pandya (@nishith_pandya) November 11, 2017

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third day of the round five of Ranji Trophy clashes. Several interesting encounters are brewing up and Day 3 could well decide which way the games will turn.

Baroda have taken first innings lead against Mumbai and will look to bury them under a mountain of runs. They already lead by 205 runs and will eye something over 300 and try and go for an outright win.

Karnataka, on the other hand, will look to bat just once after posting 649 against Delhi. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has the most double tons (12) in Indian first-class cricket, missed out on another double century but his 182 has put Saurashtra in a strong position against Gujarat. Tweet in your opinions to @Narbavi and have them featured on the blog.