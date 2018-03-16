  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Coimbatore

Synthetic textile promotion office opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2018

Coimbatore : Aimed at increasing its footprint across the South, Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) today opened its regional office in the city.

SRTEPC was set up in 1954 as an apex export promotion organisation to promote export of Indian Man-Made Fibre Textile (MMFT) products. It has more than 3,000 members spread cross major MMFT clusters such as Mumbai, Surat, Bhiwandi, Bhilwara, Panipat, Ichalkaranji, Erode and Malegaon among others.

Textile Commissioner Kavita Gupta inaugurated the office on the Southern India Mills Association premises. The council, as the flag-bearer of MMFT exporters has helped members build enduring and profitable relationships with the buyers in more than 150 countries, Chairman Narain Aggarwal said in a release.

The country was among the top 10 MMFT exporters in the world and had promotional programmes in emerging and new markets like Latin America, Africa, CIS and West Asia.

The products under the purview of the Council were fibre, yarn, fabric, made-ups, home textiles and technical textiles and provided various kinds of data backed by extensive market research about trends, development and potential of the various markets, Aggarwal said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿