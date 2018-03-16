Synthetic textile promotion office opened in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Aimed at increasing its footprint across the South, Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) today opened its regional office in the city.

SRTEPC was set up in 1954 as an apex export promotion organisation to promote export of Indian Man-Made Fibre Textile (MMFT) products. It has more than 3,000 members spread cross major MMFT clusters such as Mumbai, Surat, Bhiwandi, Bhilwara, Panipat, Ichalkaranji, Erode and Malegaon among others.

Textile Commissioner Kavita Gupta inaugurated the office on the Southern India Mills Association premises. The council, as the flag-bearer of MMFT exporters has helped members build enduring and profitable relationships with the buyers in more than 150 countries, Chairman Narain Aggarwal said in a release.

The country was among the top 10 MMFT exporters in the world and had promotional programmes in emerging and new markets like Latin America, Africa, CIS and West Asia.

The products under the purview of the Council were fibre, yarn, fabric, made-ups, home textiles and technical textiles and provided various kinds of data backed by extensive market research about trends, development and potential of the various markets, Aggarwal said.