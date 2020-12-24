About 2,800 who came to Tamil Nadu from the UK being monitored regularly – Vijayabaskar

Covai Post Network

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has said that 2,800 people who came to Tamil Nadu from the United Kingdom are being monitored.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Amma Mini Clinic in Annavasal, Pudukkottai district, he said that samples of 37 people who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from the UK by way of a flight were tested. He said 33 of them had been confirmed free of corona. He also said that their blood samples have been sent for testing in Pune. Only one of them was confirmed to have coronavirus and added that the patient was stable.

About 2,800 people who had flown in from the UK over the past few days are under full government surveillance. Vijayabaskar advised that the public need not fear as even the travellers’ relatives are also monitoring them in addition to the government surveillance.