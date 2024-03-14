  • Download mobile app
14 Mar 2024, Edition - 3166, Thursday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • I’ll give it to you in writing, BJP is going to create history in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Nilgiri and Erode: BJP leader Annamalai
  • VCK , an ally of DMK gets two sets , one in Vizhupuram and the other in Chidambaram
  • Those involved in crime should not be addressed with a nick name : Chennai Additional Sessions Court.
  • Kerala govt launches first ever Govt OTT platform C Space. This space will screen award winning Malayalam movies, short films and documentaries
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Justdial fueling business success in Madurai’s entrepreneurial landscape

Covai Post Network

March 14, 2024

Share

Madurai, March 13-With over 5.4 lakh satisfied customers in India across various industries, Justdial has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of businesses in Madurai. The city steeped in history and culture, stands as an inspiration of economic vitality in Tamil Nadu. With a rich heritage and a growing business landscape, Madurai serves as a hub for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region particularly in industries like rubber, textiles, garments, floriculture, and more. With 32,546 MSMEs registered online, Madurai’s industrial landscape is thriving, providing ample employment opportunities. The city is also promoted as a tier II city for IT and industry, with plans for innovative projects in agriculture and small-scale industries. Driving growth and success of businesses in Madurai, Justdial has been providing a digital solution for MSMEs to thrive in the competitive market. Solutions, Smart Lead Management System, Competitor Analysis, and Premium Customer Support Payment Solutions, Smart Lead Management System, Competitor Analysis, and Premium Customer Support, have transformed the business dynamics in the region. Justdial has enabled approx. 1.8 lakh businesses from Madurai in enhancing their visibility, attract customers, and expand their operations effectively in the past one year only. Reflecting on the journey with Justdial, Ramesh, proprietor of MV READYMIX Concrete, said, “Justdial has played a pivotal role in the success of my business. By signing up with Justdial, I have witnessed significant growth in my customer base and orders. The platform’s trusted leads and continuous support have driven business growth.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿