Justdial fueling business success in Madurai’s entrepreneurial landscape

Covai Post Network

Madurai, March 13-With over 5.4 lakh satisfied customers in India across various industries, Justdial has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of businesses in Madurai. The city steeped in history and culture, stands as an inspiration of economic vitality in Tamil Nadu. With a rich heritage and a growing business landscape, Madurai serves as a hub for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region particularly in industries like rubber, textiles, garments, floriculture, and more. With 32,546 MSMEs registered online, Madurai’s industrial landscape is thriving, providing ample employment opportunities. The city is also promoted as a tier II city for IT and industry, with plans for innovative projects in agriculture and small-scale industries. Driving growth and success of businesses in Madurai, Justdial has been providing a digital solution for MSMEs to thrive in the competitive market. Solutions, Smart Lead Management System, Competitor Analysis, and Premium Customer Support Payment Solutions, Smart Lead Management System, Competitor Analysis, and Premium Customer Support, have transformed the business dynamics in the region. Justdial has enabled approx. 1.8 lakh businesses from Madurai in enhancing their visibility, attract customers, and expand their operations effectively in the past one year only. Reflecting on the journey with Justdial, Ramesh, proprietor of MV READYMIX Concrete, said, “Justdial has played a pivotal role in the success of my business. By signing up with Justdial, I have witnessed significant growth in my customer base and orders. The platform’s trusted leads and continuous support have driven business growth.”