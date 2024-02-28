Škoda Auto announces all-new compact SUV for India

Covai Post Network

Salem – Škoda Auto India is not taking its foot off the accelerator pedal when it comes to the Indian market. In its third major product offensive after the Kushaq and the Slavia, the company announced plans for an all-new compact SUV that will debut in India in the first half of 2025. Speaking on the announcement, Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Škoda Auto a.s, said, “India is crucial to the global growth of Škoda Auto, both because of its own market strength and as a development and manufacturing base for our expansion in new markets including ASEAN and the Middle East. We have more than doubled sales in India since 2021 and we are now taking the next step by further expanding the range of models designed for customers in India and internationally. The all-new compact SUV due in 2025 will add an important segment for customers. I’m confident the expanding Škoda portfolio will contribute to our India growth target of achieving a market share for the Volkswagen family of brands of around 5 percent by 2030.”

Speaking on the product action, Dr Johannes Neft, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, Škoda Auto a.s, said, “The MQB-A0-IN platform we developed and localised specifically in India for India has incredible technical prowess, is very versatile and is ready for the world. The Kushaq and Slavia are based on this platform, and it is fulfilling to see that they have played an integral part in the growing focus on building safer cars in India. The new compact SUV will also be built on this platform and will carry forward the same Škoda DNA of superior driving dynamics, integral safety and proven quality.”

Speaking on the all-new product announcement, Martin Jahn, Member of the Board of Management for Sales & Marketing, Škoda Auto a.s, said, “The Škoda brand has taken big strides globally. In 2023, we have grown by 18.5% compared to 2022. India is a key market for our growth, and we have just crossed the 100,000 sales mark over the last two years – thanks to the locally developed and produced Kushaq and Slavia models. With the all-new compact SUV, we are underlining our commitment to India and its importance to our internationalisation plans. Together with the Kushaq and the Kodiaq, we will have an even better SUV portfolio for India, which is a key segment that contributes over 50% to all vehicle sales in the market.”

On the all-new product, Jan Bures, Member of Board, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) said, “The Škoda brand has been instrumental in fuelling the growth of the Group in India. This is not only in terms of sales volumes, but also in terms of our network reach and evolution across the value chain. The Made-in-India models built on the versatile MQB-A0-IN platform remain key contributors to delivering substantial volumes, which will be further driven by this all-new compact SUV, strengthening the diverse offerings of our Group brands.