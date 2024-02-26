At Different Flavors in Salem A Barbequeen restaurant that attracts customers

Covai Post Network

Salem : Nestled in the picturesque mountains of Tamil Nadu, Salem is a historic textile hub that is witnessing a culinary revolution led by the Barbequeen restaurant. Founder Nowshath Nawab, alongside co-founder Mohammed Faiyaz Nawab, despite lacking formal hospitality training, embarked on a daring venture that transformed Salem’s traditional palate into a feast of tandoor-infused delights. Nawab’s commitment to continuous learning and a vision to open 100 outlets by 2030 are propelling Barbequeen to new heights.

Barbequeen’s story is one of perseverance and growth. Started in 1998 as a small family venture, it has expanded across Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Hosur, Thanjavur, Ulundurpet, Harur, and Kallakurichi. Known for its Doble Marinated Grill Chicken, Tandoor, Shawarma, and Biryani, Barbequeen has become synonymous with delicious, tandoor-infused delights. However, the digital space posed a new challenge for Barbequeen, with its online presence needing a boost to match its offline success.

Before Swiggy, Barbequeen, despite popularity, faced hurdles in the digital space. Menus lacked descriptions and enticing visuals, hindering online orders. Swiggy collaborated with Barbequeen, employing menu engineering and organic metrics to identify and address these issues. After a thorough revamp, Barbequeen reclaimed its position as the go-to destination for food enthusiasts.

Founder and owner of Barbequeen, Nowshath Nawab, emphasized the impact of Swiggy: “Swiggy brings in a remarkable 59% of our online orders. The platform not only addressed our digital challenges but also transformed us into a new-age business while still preserving our classic charm.”

Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head at Swiggy, praised Nowshath Nawab’s innovative approach, saying, “Nowshath Nawab’s vision and commitment to culinary excellence have reshaped Salem’s dining landscape. Barbequeen’s success story reflects the transformative power of combining traditional flavors with digital innovation. Swiggy is thrilled to be a partner in Barbequeen’s journey, amplifying their reach and influence in the vibrant food industry.”

With a commitment to culinary excellence and a vision for the future, Barbequeen stands as a beacon of success in Salem’s culinary scene. Today, the restaurant stands as a testament to the successful synergy between traditional culinary excellence and digital innovation. The restaurant’s dedication to quality and innovation ensures that its legacy will endure for years to come.