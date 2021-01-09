Widow and mother of two gang-raped inside temple in TN

Covai Post Network

A female labourer was sexually assaulted at a temple in Kamaraj Colony, Velipalayam, Nagapattinam district. Police have arrested two youths who waylaid the woman, took her to a temple and sexually abused her. The victim is being treated at the Government General Hospital there.

As in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, violence inside a temple premises in Tamil Nadu has come as a shocker. The youths attacked the woman who was walking home after work at night, took her to the temple and sexually abused her.

It has been revealed that the woman has lost her husband. They threatened to kill her post sexually assaulting her. Police have arrested the youths and are further investigating. The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old M Arun Raj from Vanipettai Theru and 24-year-old K Anand from Akkaraikulam, in Nagapattinam. Both are labourers. The incident has caused an uproar in the district.