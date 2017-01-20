Bandh peaceful in Thanjavur

Thanjavur: The day-long bandh called for by Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangagalin Peravai and Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu to show solidarity with the agitating students and youth urging the Central Government to promulgate an ordinance to ensure the conduct of Jallikattu, was total and peaceful in Thanjavur district.

All shops and business establishments remained closed across the district. Vegetable and fruit vendors at Kamaraj market took out a rally till the Head Post Office area and extended their support to the sit-in dharna by thousands of students and youth for the past four days.

Roads wore a deserted look in most of the villages and towns as private buses, autos, vans and other vehicles did not ply.

A highly self-disciplined crowd of over 10,000 students and youth have resorted to sit-in dharna in front of the head post office in Thanjavur urging the Centre to lift the ban on Jallikattu. They said that they would not budge till the sport was conducted.

Residents in several places in Thanjavur took out a rally in their respective areas today urging the Central Government to lift the ban on Jallikattu. They also brought bulls to the rally.

A group of activists of Tamil Desiya Iyakkam (Tamil Nationalist Movement) created a flutter by locking the outer gate of the local office of Income Tax Department at Nanjikottai Road in Thanjavur today. Led by the movement’s District Secretary Kuzha Balraj, the activists also besieged the Income Tax office. On being informed, a police team led by Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh rushed to the spot and opened the gate Police arrested 30 persons in this connection.