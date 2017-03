Indian squash champion Dipika Pallikal is to get Rs 19.48 lakh after the Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled in her favour in an arbitration case against Borg Energy India Private Limited.

Arbitrator V. Subramanian, a retired district judge, directed Borg Energy to pay Pallikal the amount, besides 12 per cent interest in three months.

Dipika had moved the court for appointment of an arbitrator for adjudicating the payment dispute arising out of a ‘brand endorsement agreement’ with Borg Energy.