United India Insurance asked to pay Rs 39 lakh compensation to engineering student

Thanjavur: The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur has ordered an insurance firm to pay a compensation of Rs 39 lakh to the family of an engineering student who slipped into coma after he met with a road accident in 2015.

The 26-year-old Akash Deepak, resident of Madhakottai area in Thanjavur and studying Master of Engineering in a private engineering college in Namakkal, was proceeding from Chennai to Tiruchy on May 28, 2015 when a private bus collided with his motorbike at Vikravandi road junction in Villupuram District on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway.

In the mishap, Akash Deepak who sustained grievous injuries was admitted to government hospital in Mundiampakkam. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchy where he slipped into coma and is still undergoing treatment.

Vikkiravandi police registered a case and conducted investigation.

Meanwhile, Akash Deepak’s father Soundarraj filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur demanding adequate compensation to his family.

Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case on Wednesday, ordered the Divisional Manager of United India Insurance Company, Thanjavur, to pay Rs 39.36 lakh as compensation to Akash Deepak’s family.