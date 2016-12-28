FLASH NEWS Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun

Our role in protecting cultural heritage

Dr.R.Kannan
December 28, 2016

India is a country rich in art treasures and heritage monuments. There are many laws to protect our cultural and artistic heritage, but their awareness is not high.

The Archaeological Survey of India protects the innumerable national monuments in our country and preserves them for posterity. Similarly, the State Department of Archaeology is involved in the protection of State monuments in Tamil Nadu, carrying out excavation in its jurisdiction, preserving movable cultural heritage such as sculptures, bronzes, coins, terracotta objects, etc. Museums are treasure houses, where thousands of antiquities are preserved for posterity. The TN Department of Museums has established 20 museums in the State,the one in Virudhunagarbeing the latest one.

Conservation methods are practised to protect the artefacts in Museums from both natural and artificial dangers. New conservation methods are constantly being invented. The Government Museum, Chennai did a pioneering project in the authentication of objects via fingerprinting. This will prevent situations which occurred in the past, for example when the ownership of the stolen Sivapuram Nataraja bronze had to be proved with great difficulty by referring to the dimensions mentioned in the Agama Sastras and their bearing a definite relationship to the idols in the temples.The Museum has innovatively thought of making holograms of rare bronzesand displaying them.

Police have confiscated hundreds of antiquities from idol lifters. The return of the Pathur Nataraja is one of the finest examples of the skill of the police in bringing back our priceless art heritage with the help of archaeologists. Latest surveillance and alarm equipment are needed to prevent and detect theft immediately. Faking is yet another menace, which has assumed major dimensions.

Museums are preparing disaster management plans to safeguard their own collections. Modern equipment to safeguard the collections is available. Training is provided to new recruits and experienced staff, so that safeguarding objects is effectively carried out.

