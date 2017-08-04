04 Aug 2017, Edition - 752, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • ED and CBI serve a look out notice against Karti Chidambaram. He has skipped 3rd summon by CBI in INX media case
  • Neymar will earn a mind-boggling 30 million euros ($35.5 million) a year in Paris
  • The face-off was triggered when Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area: Sushma
  • EVMs are tamper-proof and credible machines: Election Commission to Supreme Court
  • Flames shot up the sides of the Torch tower in the second blaze to hit the high-rise since 2015 in Dubai
  • Sharif had nominated Shahbaz to succeed him after winning a by-election on his vacant seat in Lahore
  • UN Secretary General will pay his first visit since taking the UN helm to Israel and the Palestinian territories
Entertainment

Preetisheel Singh: “Period films have become my forte”

Indrani Thakurata
August 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

National award-winning make-up and prosthetics artiste Preetisheel Singh, who is working on Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s looks in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Padmavati, talks about working on period films and the power of prosthetics

You are working on the looks for Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama Padmavati. What was your brief and what are your references? How difficult is it to create a look when there is little reference to draw from?
I start my process by reading the script and understanding each and every character. After that I do my research as to what a character from that era would look like. With a period film like Padmavati, there is not much found on the internet. Hence I create designs keeping in mind the actors faces. It is very challenging but that’s what gets the best out of me. I try and make sure I give a character something new keeping the authenticity alive.

I believe that you are trying to do something different with the look. What is that?
As an artist, I always try to make a difference in my work with every project. This project is very close to my heart and I am very excited with the look-designs of all the stars in it. Sanjay Sir has shown his trust in me and I have never let him down. I hope the industry appreciates the work once the movie is out.

You have worked in many period films, be it Bajirao Mastani, Rangoon, Haider — what was the experience? Does comfort with an actor make it easy to work with them? Make-up wise, who is your favourite actor?
Having worked on a lot of period films, it has become my forte 🙂 The experience is overwhelming. It’s very different with every director and that’s what makes it even more exciting. In my experience so far, I haven’t faced any issues with any actors. But yes it definitely helps a lot if an actor is comfortable with working with you. All are favourites 🙂

What’s prosthetics all about and what goes into it creating it?
Prosthetics is an art. Just imagine that you have the power to transform a person into any one you want, even a creature. That’s the power of prosthetics and I am honoured and thankful to be a part of this art. After finalizing a design, the first step in prosthetics is measurements which is done through a process called a life cast. Post the life cast, we then get into the sculptor stage using clay. The sculpting is done as per the maker’s requirements. Then we create a mould of the finished sculpting. Making sure our mould is perfect, we then fill in silicon and get our pieces ready. Now the most important part of prosthetics is blending that silicon piece on to the actor’s face and finally colouring it to match the correct skin tone. There’s a lot that goes into prosthetics to get that perfect look that you see on the big screen that make people go Wow!

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Eating Disorder in Women: Why the Husband’s Good Looks Could be a Problem
May 05, 2017

Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...

Read More